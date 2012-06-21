(Adds detail, comment)
SYDNEY, June 21 A boat carrying about 200
suspected asylum seekers has capsized in Indonesian waters 120
nautical miles (220 km) north of Australia's Christmas Island,
rescue officials said on Thursday.
An Australian customs spokesman said border protection had
detected what was believed to be a people-smuggling boat in
distress earlier on Thursday.
The sinking occurred within Indonesia's search and rescue
zone and Australian authorities were offering assistance,
Australia's Maritime Safety Authority said.
An Australian defence force aircraft had spotted survivors
in the water, Sky News reported.
Refugees seeking asylum in Australia often set sail from
Indonesia heading for Christmas Island in dangerous and
overcrowded boats.
Fifty asylum seekers travelling from Indonesia to Christmas
Island died when a storm dashed their boat onto rocks in
December 2010.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast Editing by Jeremy Laurence)