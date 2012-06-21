SYDNEY, June 22 Nearly 100 suspected asylum
seekers are still missing a day after a boat capsized about 200
km north of Australia's Christmas Island, Australia's minister
for home affairs said on Friday.
Jason Clare said four more ships and three aircraft were on
the way to aid the search for survivors from the boat carrying
an estimated 210 people. A number of Australian defence and
civilian vessels are already in the area.
"We are still in the critical window where more lives can be
saved. The advice I have is that the water temperature is about
29 degrees. People can survive for up to 36 hours if they have
lifejackets or they have debris to hold onto," Clare said.
So far 110 people have been rescued and three bodies have
been recovered, he said.
On Thursday Western, Australian police commissioner Karl
O'Callaghan told local television that 75 people were feared
drowned.
"A large number of survivors have been pulled from the water
and are being taken on board a Defence vessel and a number of
civilian vessels to Christmas Island," Australia's Customs and
Border Protection said in a statement.
"Australian authorities on the Island are preparing to
receive passengers from early this morning."
Refugees seeking asylum in Australia often set sail from
Indonesia heading for Australia's Indian Ocean territory of
Christmas Island in dangerous and overcrowded boats, with the
help of people smugglers.
So far this year, more than 50 boats carrying more than 4,000
asylum seekers have been detected by Australian authorities.
As many as 200 died when an overcrowded boat sank off the
coast of East Java in December, 2011.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)