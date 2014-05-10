JAKARTA May 10 Indonesia's ambassador to
Australia said on Saturday he was expected to return to his post
by the end of this month, in a sign of easing diplomatic tension
between the two countries.
Indonesia recalled its envoy and froze military and
intelligence cooperation with Australia in November after
reports that Canberra had spied on top Indonesian officials,
including President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's wife.
Business leaders have raised concerns that a prolonged rift,
the worst between the two countries since the turn of the
century, would hurt trade relations, worth around $13 billion
last year.
"I haven't been given an exact date but I'm expecting to go
back to Australia by the last week of May," Nadjib Riphat
Kesoema, Indonesia's ambassador to Australia, told Reuters by
telephone.
Indonesia was "working very hard to mend our relationship
with Australia" and the move was a "natural step in that
process," he added.
It was not yet clear what prompted the decision.
Yudhoyono in December unveiled a six-point roadmap for
relations to be restored, which included a code of conduct on
intelligence matters.
(Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)