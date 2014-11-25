JAKARTA Nov 25 Indonesian car sales next year will be unchanged from the 1.25 million sales expected this year, partly due to the president's decision last week to cut fuel subsidies, an executive with the country's biggest auto distributor PT Astra International said on Tuesday.

"Indonesia's automobile market will stagnate due to the hike in fuel prices and rising interest rates," Prijono Sugiarto, Astra's president director, told Reuters, speaking on the sidelines of an event in the capital.

For Astra itself, car sales up to the end of October this year totalled 525,976, compared with total Indonesian sales of 1.03 million. Its market share decreased 2 percentage points year-on-year to 51 percent.

