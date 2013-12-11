* President encourages cheap, green cars as good for economy
* Jakarta chief increases driving costs to slow demand
* City's backlash forces automakers to adjust marketing
plans
* Jakarta's congested roads cost its economy $2.8 bln/yr
By Randy Fabi and Andjarsari Paramaditha
JAKARTA, Dec 11 Indonesia's president wants to
revive a flagging economy by selling cheap, fuel-efficient cars
to an emerging, aspirational middle-class. The governor of
Jakarta, the capital, says this will further choke his city's
gridlocked streets, and strangle growth.
Caught in the middle of this tug-of-war between arguably the
country's two most powerful politicians are local and Japanese
carmakers hoping to boost revenue in a city that alone accounts
for up to 60 percent of sales in Southeast Asia's largest
economy.
Automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp, Honda
Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co and Daihatsu
Motor Co, have spent at least $3 billion this year on a
new line of low-cost, green car (LCGC) models aimed at millions
of Indonesians now looking to scale up from two wheels to four,
government officials said.
But Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo - a favourite to win
presidential elections next year, if he runs -
is discouraging drivers by raising taxes, parking prices and
traffic fines, fearing a flood of new cars will bring one of the
world's most congested cities to a standstill.
Jakarta and other major cities want the government-backed
LCGC programme delayed until infrastructure is in place to cope
with the additional traffic.
Next year the number of vehicles in the city will match the
amount of road available, according to transport ministry
estimates - so, if all the cars were driven at the same time,
the city would face total gridlock. The average speed for
drivers in Jakarta has been clocked at as low as 8.3 kph (5.2
mph) - about twice as slow as London or New York.
"The (LCGC) cars might be cheap to buy, but we will make it
expensive to operate. Owners of these cars will think twice
before using them," Udar Pristono, the chief of Jakarta's
transport agency, told Reuters.
LOOKING BEYOND JAKARTA
The capital's hard line against President Susilo Bambang
Yudhoyono's controversial LCGC programme, which comes with
financial incentives to bolster demand, is forcing auto
manufacturers to review and adjust their marketing plans.
"This might possibly call for a more determined push into
rural markets in the short term to soften the blow from Widodo's
moves," said a senior Toyota executive, who didn't want to be
named due to the sensitivity of the issue. "It's cumbersome, but
we only began implementing the (LCGC) programme recently. It's
still adjustable."
Auto executives say Widodo's measures will only have a
short-term impact, and they expect car sales to continue to
increase. The car industry has been one of the few bright spots
in Indonesia's struggling manufacturing sector, with Gaikindo,
the association of auto manufacturers, expecting to hit its 2013
target for record sales of 1.25 million vehicles, up from 1.11
million in 2012.
"Penetration of 4-wheel vehicles in Indonesia is only 40 per
1,000 people. That's very small compared to China and India,"
said Prijono Sugiarto, head of PT Astra International,
the country's largest automotive distributor. "So I'd encourage
the sales push to rural areas and outside Jakarta."
Nissan is promoting its Datsun GO hatchback as the "First
Badge of the Risers", and expects to have the new model in
showrooms next year for under 100 million rupiah ($8,400). Rival
models include Honda's Brio Satya, Tata Motors
Ltd's Nano, Daihatsu's Ayla and
Toyota's Agya. Toyota's current entry-level model, the Etios
Valco, costs 140-160 million rupiah.
General Motors Co, the world's second-biggest
carmaker but as yet a small presence in Indonesia, said it was
keeping an eye on the LCGC initiative. "It will be really
interesting to see what happens with LCGCs," said Michael Dunne,
who became GM's Indonesia president in September. "We would like
to watch first, let the incumbents lead, see where they take it.
They may create a market that we can join."
CONGESTION COSTS
For Widodo, who has yet to decide if he will run for
president of the world's fourth-most populous nation, Jakarta's
traffic woes are a top priority.
His transport experts reckon the capital's congested roads
cost the economy about $2.8 billion a year, including $1 billion
in wasted fuel and $970 million in lost productivity.
The governor is scrambling to build roads, bridges and a
long-delayed subway to accommodate a city of 10 million people,
3 million vehicles and twice as many motorbikes.
"We are speeding up the preparation of the facilities and
infrastructure to reduce traffic, and then suddenly there's this
cheap car policy," Widodo wrote in protest to Vice President
Boediono shortly after the LCGC programme started in September,
the Jakarta Post reported.
Widodo plans to raise the tax for first car owners to 2
percent from 1.5 percent, and double it for a second car to 4
percent. For a third car, the tax will jump to 6 percent from
2.5 percent currently, said Bernado Yulianto, a senior official
in Jakarta's tax office.
The governor also aims to significantly increase parking
costs, raise fines for traffic violations and expand public
transport by buying hundreds of new buses next year. The plans
need to be approved by the capital's House of Representatives.
President Yudhoyono's administration has championed the new,
cheap cars - especially as 80 percent of the vehicles must be
locally made within five years. That has translated into $3.5
billion in investment from around 80 auto parts companies, such
as Astra Otoparts, said Budi Darmadi, a director
general at the industry ministry.
Around 40,000 cheap cars - costing less than 100 million
rupiah - are expected to be sold this year in Indonesia, soaring
to about 200,000 next year. The main local car manufacturers are
Astra International and Indomobil Sukses Makmur.
"The criticism (of LCGC) is absolutely not fair," Darmadi
said. "This programme is very good for the country and its
economy, so there's no reason to drop it."