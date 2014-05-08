UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA May 8 Japanese car maker Nissan Motor Co. said on Thursday it plans to increase sales in Indonesia by 55 percent in the year ending March 2015.
Toru Hasegawa, head of PT Nissan Motor Indonesia, told a small group of reporters at a Nissan factory complex near Jakarta that company is aiming to sell 90,000 vehicles in Indonesia this fiscal year.
The target includes sales from a newly launched line of no-frills cars under the resurrected Datsun brand name.
The anticipated volume compares with the 58,066 vehicles Nissan sold in the year ended March 31. (Reporting By Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources