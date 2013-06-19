JAKARTA, June 19 Indonesia's biggest media conglomerate, MNC Group, is set to buy free-to-air television station ANTV, owned by Bakrie group's PT Visi Media Asia.

MNC Group director, David Fernando Audy, confirmed the company was in talks with Visi Media and hoped the deal could be closed by the end of the month. He declined to elaborate on the details.

MNC will pay around $500 million, three sources with direct knowledge to the deal said. "The deal has been agreed in principle and they just need to work out some details," said one of the sources.

The sale will help the politically powerful Bakrie family finance a plan to buy back its coal assets from London-listed Bumi Plc after a failed joint-venture with British financier, Nat Rothschild.

The sources said the Bakries originally wanted to sell Visi Media, which has other TV and news interests, but ended up only selling PT Cakrawala Andalas Televisi (ANTV), in part because the two sides were unable to agree on a valuation.

Another issue was that the Bakrie family wanted to retain control of Visa Media's 24-hour news channel, TVONE, which will be important for family patriarch, Aburizal Bakrie, in his campaign for next year's presidential election, one of the sources said.

The sources declined to be named because details have not yet been made public.

MNC Group is controlled by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo who earlier this year gave his backing to another presidential candidate.

Visi Media declined to comment. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Matt Driskill)