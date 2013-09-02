JAKARTA, Sept 2 Indonesia's biggest media
conglomerate MNC Group said on Monday it had called
off its planned acquisition of free-to-air television station
ANTV, owned by Bakrie group's PT Visi Media Asia.
"Both sides remain far apart on valuation," MNC Group CEO
Hary Tanoesoedibjo said in a statement. "In the current
uncertain market, our priority is to be conservative and stay
disciplined financially."
The scuppering of the deal may make it more difficult for
the politically powerful Bakrie family to raise funds to buy
back its coal assets from London-listed Bumi Plc after
a failed joint-venture with British financier Nat Rothschild,
analysts said.
(Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Miral Fahmy)