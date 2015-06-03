JAKARTA, June 3 Indonesia's second largest lender, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia to issue 12 trillion rupiah bond within two years, with 3 trillion rupiah of it to be issued this month to support loan expansion.

The first tranche will be issued in three series, with maturity ranging between a year to five years, the lender said in a prospectus published on Wednesday.

