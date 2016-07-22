JAKARTA, July 22 State-controlled lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk plans to issue bonds worth 20 trillion rupiah ($1.53 billion) to refinance maturing debt and to take advantage of repatriated funds from the government's tax amnesty programme, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

The bank will sell 10 trillion rupiah of the bonds this year and the rest next year, CFO Haru Koesmahargyo told reporters.

Bank Rakyat is also considering to issue 5 trillion rupiah of medium-term notes this year if market condition is favourable. ($1 = 13,100.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)