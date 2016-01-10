UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JAKARTA Jan 10 Indonesia's PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk has cancelled a plan to sell its life insurance unit and would instead restructure and integrate the unit, its finance director said.
"It will take a minimum two years, then we will consider if we need to have a partner or to stand alone," Finance Director Haru Koesmahargyo told Reuters late on Saturday.
Bank Rakyat last year invited several companies, including BNP Paribas Cardif, to bid for a 40 percent stake in its insurance unit, in a deal worth up to $600 million, sources familiar with the matter said.
It hired JPMorgan to arrange the sale. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Eric Meijer)
