JAKARTA, March 3 Indonesia's Bank Central Asia reported a rise of 9.3 percent in its net profit for 2015, the company said in a press statement on Thursday, above analysts' expectations.

Profit for 2015 was 18 trillion rupiah ($1.36 billion), versus an estimated 17.88 trillion estimate and 2014's profit of 16.5 trillion rupiah. ($1=13,230.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)