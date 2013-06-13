(Adds quotes, details)

JAKARTA, June 13 Indonesian conglomerate Bosowa Corp is set to be announced as the preferred buyer of a 30 percent stake in mid-size lender Bank Bukopin, worth about $250 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the auction said on Thursday.

Bosowa, controlled by the politically-connected Aksa family from the eastern island of Sulawesi, beat two other bidders, including the world's biggest micro-lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia and local private equity firm Saratoga Capital, the sources said.

"Bosowa is superior, based on the price and future business plans," said one of the sources, adding that a deal could be announced as early as next week.

Bosowa wants to expand the bank's coverage to the eastern part of Indonesia.

Kopelindo, a cooperative of the employees of state-owned food logistics agency PT Bulog and the biggest shareholder in Bukopin, is the seller, the sources said.

The sources declined to be named as the result of the auction had not yet been made public.

Bosowa is limited to buying a 30 percent stake by central bank regulations that put a cap on how much a non-financial institution can own of a bank.

Bukopin, Bosowa and CIMB Securities, the financial advisor for the deal, declined to comment.

Bosowa's name is an acronym for the regencies of Bone, Soppeng and Wajo in South Sulawesi. It was founded in the early 1970s by businessman turned politician Aksa Mahmud, a brother in-law of former Vice President Jusuf Kalla, who ran for president in 2009 and might again be a candidate in 2014.

The group defaulted on some loans to state-owned banks including Bank Mandiri after the 1997 Asian financial crisis. Bosowa has since restructured its 1.7 trillion rupiah debt with lenders.

Bosowa Corp is estimated to control over $1 billion worth of assets including its toll road business via listed unit PT Nusantara Infrastructure.

($1 = 9,860 rupiah)