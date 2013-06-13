(Adds quotes, details)
JAKARTA, June 13 Indonesian conglomerate Bosowa
Corp is set to be announced as the preferred buyer of a 30
percent stake in mid-size lender Bank Bukopin, worth
about $250 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the
auction said on Thursday.
Bosowa, controlled by the politically-connected Aksa family
from the eastern island of Sulawesi, beat two other bidders,
including the world's biggest micro-lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia
and local private equity firm Saratoga Capital, the
sources said.
"Bosowa is superior, based on the price and future business
plans," said one of the sources, adding that a deal could be
announced as early as next week.
Bosowa wants to expand the bank's coverage to the eastern
part of Indonesia.
Kopelindo, a cooperative of the employees of state-owned
food logistics agency PT Bulog and the biggest shareholder in
Bukopin, is the seller, the sources said.
The sources declined to be named as the result of the
auction had not yet been made public.
Bosowa is limited to buying a 30 percent stake by central
bank regulations that put a cap on how much a non-financial
institution can own of a bank.
Bukopin, Bosowa and CIMB Securities, the financial advisor
for the deal, declined to comment.
Bosowa's name is an acronym for the regencies of Bone,
Soppeng and Wajo in South Sulawesi. It was founded in the early
1970s by businessman turned politician Aksa Mahmud, a brother
in-law of former Vice President Jusuf Kalla, who ran for
president in 2009 and might again be a candidate in 2014.
The group defaulted on some loans to state-owned banks
including Bank Mandiri after the 1997 Asian financial
crisis. Bosowa has since restructured its 1.7 trillion rupiah
debt with lenders.
Bosowa Corp is estimated to control over $1 billion worth of
assets including its toll road business via listed unit PT
Nusantara Infrastructure.
($1 = 9,860 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing
by Jonathan Thatcher and Elaine Hardcastle)