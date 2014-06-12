JAKARTA, June 12 Indonesia's government has
dropped a plan for PT Bank Mandiri to buy PT Bank
Tabungan Negara (BTN), the chief economic minister
said on Thursday.
Chairul Tanjung told reporters that the banks are not
compatible enough for a merger.
"BTN as a bank that specialises in housing (loans) cannot be
merged with a more commercial bank like Mandiri," Chairul
Tanjung said.
The cabinet secretary in April had called for a delay in the
planned acquisition, sending BTN's share price down sharply.
State-Owned Enterprises Minister Dahlan Iskan in April said
the acquisition would support the demand for mortgages in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy and create a more regionally
competitive bank.
(Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul and Fergus Jensen; Writing by
Eveline Danubrata)