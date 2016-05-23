* Permata to sell 10.46 bln shares at 526 rupiah each

By Eveline Danubrata

JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia's PT Bank Permata Tbk said on Monday it is planning to sell new shares to raise up to 5.5 trillion rupiah ($405 million) at a steep discount to its last closing price, sending its shares plunging as much as 10 percent.

Permata plans to issue 10.46 billion new shares at 526 rupiah each to strengthen its capital structure, it said in a filing to the Indonesian stock exchange. The price is around 30 percent lower than Permata's closing price on Friday.

Permata shares fell to their lowest since April 1, far underperforming the broader index, which was 0.6 percent higher.

The bank said it had received approval from the Indonesian Financial Services Authority for the planned rights issue.

British lender Standard Chartered PLC and Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk, which together own almost 90 percent of Permata, are committed to exercise their rights, it added.

Standard Chartered and Astra will also act as stand-by buyers for the rights issue, which means they will purchase any remaining shares that are not taken up by public shareholders.

Permata's non-performing loans have been growing due to the slowdown in Indonesia's economy, resulting in a "significant increase" in provisions, it said.

"We believe that 2016 will remain a challenging year for PermataBank and we have taken actions to improve the asset quality," Permata President Director Roy Arfandy said in a statement.

The bank's shares had surged last month on market speculation that Indonesian lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BNI) may buy a stake in Permata.

BNI Corporate Secretary Suhardi Petrus declined to comment specifically on Permata at that time, but said it was looking at "inorganic growth". ($1 = 13,575.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)