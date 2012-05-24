* Single-shareholder stake to be capped below 50 pct

* New rules expected in June; transition period likely

* To apply to domestic and foreign investors

* Rules could jeopardize DBS's $7.3 bln bid for Danamon (Adds DBS comment, share prices)

By Rachel Armstrong and Janeman Latul

SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 24 Indonesia's central bank is set to limit the maximum stake a single shareholder can take in the country's banks to below 50 percent, a move that could scupper Singapore-based DBS Group's $7.3 billion bid for Bank Danamon.

DBS's acquisition plans were thrown into limbo late last month when the Indonesian central bank said it would not approve the deal until it had published a long-awaited set of rules on bank ownership. Bank Indonesia did not disclose details of the rules at the time.

According to sources with direct knowledge of the plan, Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to reduce the single-shareholder threshold from a current 99 percent to below 50 percent. That would likely ruin DBS's plan to buy a 67.4 percent stake held by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings in Indonesia's Danamon, unless it negotiates an exemption.

Shares in Danamon closed down 1.8 percent on Thursday, while DBS gained 0.7 percent.

The central bank is also expected to set out differing ownership rules depending on whether the shareholder is another financial institution, a non-financial institution or a family. Family shareholdings are expected to be given the lowest threshold, but all are expected to be under 50 percent.

Those rules could force several other large shareholders to sell down their stakes in Indonesian banks. For example, the wealthy Hartono family holds a 47.6 percent stake in Bank Central Asia.

"There is some concern about local banks being taken over by foreigners, but that's not the only concern that Bank Indonesia has. It wants to change the rules so shareholders can act as a check and balance against each other," said Bono Daru-Adji, a partner at Assegaf Hamzah and Partners law firm in Jakarta.

Bank Indonesia believes banning majority shareholders will prevent a controlling owner from abusing a bank's operations for their own financial gain.

PARALLELS IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

Restrictions on bank ownership exist in other Southeast Asian nations. Malaysia caps foreign ownership of local banks at 30 percent. And in Singapore no single investor can own an interest of 5 percent or more of the voting shares of a domestic bank without the approval of the finance minister.

The Indonesian central bank has been mulling these rules for two years, but DBS's swoop on Danamon is likely to have pushed it to finally get the rules in place.

The rules are expected to be announced next month with the central bank's board of governors set to hold a meeting on them next week. They are expected to apply to domestic and foreign investors, although government-owned banks are unlikely to be affected.

Lawyers say that what has added to the confusion over the DBS-Danamon deal is that DBS is yet to publish a formal acquisition plan in the Indonesian press, a step required by law in order for such a deal to go ahead.

"It's fair for BI to say they don't know there is an acquisition of Danamon by DBS because currently there hasn't been any acquisition plan announced in the newspaper as required by BI regulation and Indonesian company laws," said Assegaf Hamzah's Adji.

A spokeswoman for DBS said the bank published adverts in newspapers announcing the proposed deal in early April, adding that a full acquisition plan was not yet required. "DBS will work closely with local regulators to ensure that the process runs smoothly and meets all regulatory requirements," she said in an emailed statement.

When the issue was raised during a regulation conference in Singapore last week, DBS's corporate secretary, Linda Hoon, said the bank had taken extensive legal advice, but she added there are concerns that new regulation could prove an obstacle. "The bank is still concerned about changes that could come from BI and Bapepam (the capital markets regulator)," she said.

WIDER IMPACT

Danamon shares soared by more than 50 percent when the DBS deal was first announced, but its shares have since fallen 16 percent given the uncertainty.

Were DBS to abandon its acquisition plans, Temasek would still be forced to eventually sell down its stake in Danamon in order to comply with the new rules.

Worries about the new rules though stretch beyond DBS and Danamon. New regulations are not expected to affect state-controlled lenders such as Bank Mandiri, but a score of banks, which already have foreign controlling shareholders, could see enforced divestment - such as CIMB Niaga, controlled by Malaysia's CIMB Group, and Bank Internasional Indonesia, which is controlled by Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank).

That would fuel concerns that Indonesia is becoming increasingly hostile to foreign investment, given recent proposals limiting foreign ownership in mining companies to 49 percent.

Bank Indonesia Deputy Governor Muliaman D. Hadad told reporters the bank is aware of the concerns.

"We have heard some concerns, we pay attention to those, though we cannot disclose yet what it's going to be. We have calculated, there will be a long time for adjustment," he said. (Additional reporting by Aditya Suharmoko, Adriana Nina Kusuma and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Michael Flaherty, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Ian Geoghegan)