SINGAPORE/JAKARTA May 24 Indonesia's central
bank is expected to limit the maximum stake a single shareholder
can take in the country's banks to below 50 percent, a move that
could sc u pper Singapore-based DBS Group's $7.3 billion
bid for Bank Danamon.
According to sources with direct knowledge of the plan, Bank
Indonesia is expected to move the single-shareholder threshold
from the current 99 percent to a level below 50 percent.
That would ruin DBS's plan to buy the 67.4 percent stake
held by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings in
Indonesia's Danamon, if it can't negotiate an exemption.
The central bank is also expected to set out differing
ownership rules depending on whether the shareholder is another
financial institution, a non-financial institution or a family.
Family shareholdings are expected to be given the lowest
threshold, but all are expected to be under 50 percent.
The new rules are expected to be announced early next month
and will apply to both domestic and foreign investors, although
government-owned banks are unlikely to be affected.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Janeman Latul and Aditya
Suharmoko; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)