JAKARTA, July 20 More than 10 Indonesian banks do not meet new standards on financial health and corporate governance under ownership rules announced this month, the central bank said on Friday.

Bank Indonesia Governor Darmin Nasution said he will support mergers and acquisitions for these lenders together with local banks, and also loosen a current single presence policy that mean shareholders can only hold a majority stake in one bank.

Nasution did not name the banks affected. Analysts have said the country's major banks will meet the new rules that require bank owners to have sound financial health, and so the lenders affected are likely to be small. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)