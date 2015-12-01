BRIEF-Bethunes Investments announces initiatives to lower costs
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
JAKARTA Dec 1 Indonesia's central bank has lowered the interest rate it pays banks on their reserve requirement deposits to 2.5 percent, from 3 percent previously, to encourage them to lend more.
The new interest rate on deposits with the central bank s effect immediately, Bank Indonesia's director for monetary policy, Solikhin Juhro, told reporters on Tuesday.
The move is part of Bank Indonesia's easing of reserve requirements, which also takes effect from Dec 1. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* To lower costs for year ahead, board appointed Christopher Swasbrook - chairman of bil with additional executive responsibilities
MEXICO CITY, April 6 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Inbursa said on Thursday that its subsidiary, Banco Inbursa, had issued a 10-year bond on international markets for $750 million.
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.