JAKARTA Dec 1 Indonesia's central bank has lowered the interest rate it pays banks on their reserve requirement deposits to 2.5 percent, from 3 percent previously, to encourage them to lend more.

The new interest rate on deposits with the central bank s effect immediately, Bank Indonesia's director for monetary policy, Solikhin Juhro, told reporters on Tuesday.

The move is part of Bank Indonesia's easing of reserve requirements, which also takes effect from Dec 1. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)