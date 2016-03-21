JAKARTA, March 21 Shareholders of PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia's largest lender by assets, appointed finance director Kartika Wirjoatmodjo to be its next chief executive, the bank's chief commissioner Wimboh Santoso said on Monday.

Wirjoatmodjo replaces Budi Gunadi Sadikin, who stepped down after his three-year term ended.

State-controlled Bank Mandiri posted a net profit of 20.3 trillion rupiah ($1.55 billion) last year, about 2 percent higher than 2014, while total loans rose 12.4 percent to 595.5 trillion rupiah. ($1 = 13,130.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Randy Fabi)