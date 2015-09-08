Indonesia's Bank Mandiri is finalising a $1 billion loan agreement with China Development Bank for a 10-year period to help fund the government's infrastructure projects, a company official said on Tuesday.

Mandiri hopes to complete the agreement within two weeks, said Pahala Mansury, the bank's director of treasury and markets.

The composition of the proposed loan is expected to be 70 percent in U.S. dollars and the rest in yuan. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, editing by Louise Heavens)