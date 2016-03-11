JAKARTA, March 11 PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, plans to raise about $1 billion through loans, or roughly the same amount in rupiah by issuing bonds, in the second half of the year, its finance director said on Friday.

Kartiko Wirjoatmojo, a candidate to be Mandiri's next chief executive, also told Reuters the bank would be "very selective" in its lending this year.

It would avoid mining and energy industries, but planned to increase lending in infrastructure as the government boosts spending for roads, bridges, ports and power plants in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

"With the 35,000 megawatt power programme, we will need a source of financing in dollars for the longer term. So (we're looking at) bonds or loans in dollars or rupiah," he said.

The duration of either the bonds or the loans would have to match with Mandiri's long-term infrastructure loans and would be a minimum of five years, Wirjoatmojo added.

The bank last month reported a better-than-expected net profit for 2015, but its bad loans crept up partly due to its exposure to the commodities sector.

The state-controlled lender posted a net profit of 20.3 trillion rupiah ($1.5 billion) for the year ended December, about 2 percent higher than in 2014. Total loans jumped 12.4 percent to 595.5 trillion rupiah.

Wirjoatmojo expects to set aside 10 trillion rupiah in provisions this year, lower than last year's 12 trillion, which was a record high for Mandiri.

Gross non-performing loans (NPL) rose to 2.60 percent of total loans by the end of 2015, from 2.15 percent in the previous year. Gross NPLs was expected at 2.5 percent to 3 percent this year.

"Basically all the people who in the last two years have been expanding their capacities were too confident with the economy ... their ability to pay for liabilities will decline," Wirjoatmojo said. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Cindy Silviana; Editing by Mark Potter)