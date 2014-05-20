SINGAPORE/JAKARTA May 20 Bank of China and Malaysia's Hong Leong Bank are among the bidders shortlisted to buy Indonesia's state-owned Bank Mutiara Tbk, people with knowledge of the bidding process said on Tuesday.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia has also qualified to bid, its finance director Achmad Baiquni told Reuters.

Poltak L. Tobing, an official at the state-run Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation, told Reuters the bank 11 bidders had been shortlisted. He declined to identify any of the bidders.

Non-binding bids are due next month, the sources said. They declined to be named because the sale process was confidential.

The relevant officials at Bank of China were not immediately available to comment. Hong Leong did not reply emails seeking comment. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Fathiyah Dahrul; additional reporting by Eveline Danubrata in SINGAPORE; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)