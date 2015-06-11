JAKARTA, June 11 Indonesian government will cut lending rates for small business to 12 percent from 24 percent, finance minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters on Thursday.

Vice president Jusuf Kalla said on Wednesday that state-controlled banks have agreed to lower their lending rates for small businesses with some help from government subsidy. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)