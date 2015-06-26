JAKARTA, June 26 Indonesia's financial regulator
said on Friday it is planning to issue rules in September to
manage risk at financial conglomerates.
"There is more risk in the financial conglomerates because
their groups are getting bigger," Nelson Tampubolon, banking
supervisor at the Indonesia Financial Services Authority
regulator, told reporters. Tampubolon did not immediately
provide details on the regulation.
The regulator oversees 50 financial conglomerates including
35 banks, according to its statement released on Friday.
