JAKARTA, June 26 Indonesia's financial regulator said on Friday it is planning to issue rules in September to manage risk at financial conglomerates.

"There is more risk in the financial conglomerates because their groups are getting bigger," Nelson Tampubolon, banking supervisor at the Indonesia Financial Services Authority regulator, told reporters. Tampubolon did not immediately provide details on the regulation.

The regulator oversees 50 financial conglomerates including 35 banks, according to its statement released on Friday. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)