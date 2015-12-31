JAKARTA Dec 31 Indonesia's central bank issued a new regulation requiring banks to increase their capital during economic boom periods to protect against possible future losses coming from excessive loan growth.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Bank Indonesia said banks must have countercyclical capital buffers of as much as 0-2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets, which is in addition to their capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirements.

