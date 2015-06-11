(Adds analysts, bank stocks)
By Hidayat Setiaji
JAKARTA, June 11 Indonesia will halve lending
rates for some small businesses, the finance minister said on
Thursday, as part of efforts to revive growth in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy.
Bambang Brodjonegoro confirmed reports that lending rates
for small businesses would be cut to 12 percent from 24 percent.
He did not say when the lower rates would take effect.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla said on Wednesday that
state-controlled banks taking part in a government-sponsored
micro loan programme had agreed to the lower rates with some
help from government subsidies, according to media.
"The government seems to view banks as an agency of economic
growth instead of a profit-oriented business and willing to
sacrifice profits for the sake of growth," said Angga Aditya
Assaf, Jakarta-based analyst for Trimegah Securities.
"Our primary concern is whether the government will help
with the NPL (non-performing loans)."
The government micro-loan programme disbursed a total of 177
trillion rupiah ($13.30 billion) between 2007 and 2014 with the
NPL level below 5 percent, according to media.
Shares of Indonesian state-controlled banks fell on the
news, with Bank Negara Indonesia, Bank Mandiri
and Bank Rakyat Indonesia down more than 2
percent.
($1 = 13,310 rupiah)
