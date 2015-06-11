(Adds analysts, bank stocks)

By Hidayat Setiaji

JAKARTA, June 11 Indonesia will halve lending rates for some small businesses, the finance minister said on Thursday, as part of efforts to revive growth in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Bambang Brodjonegoro confirmed reports that lending rates for small businesses would be cut to 12 percent from 24 percent.

He did not say when the lower rates would take effect.

Vice President Jusuf Kalla said on Wednesday that state-controlled banks taking part in a government-sponsored micro loan programme had agreed to the lower rates with some help from government subsidies, according to media.

"The government seems to view banks as an agency of economic growth instead of a profit-oriented business and willing to sacrifice profits for the sake of growth," said Angga Aditya Assaf, Jakarta-based analyst for Trimegah Securities.

"Our primary concern is whether the government will help with the NPL (non-performing loans)."

The government micro-loan programme disbursed a total of 177 trillion rupiah ($13.30 billion) between 2007 and 2014 with the NPL level below 5 percent, according to media.

Shares of Indonesian state-controlled banks fell on the news, with Bank Negara Indonesia, Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia down more than 2 percent. ($1 = 13,310 rupiah) (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Nick Macfie)