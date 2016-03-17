By Cindy Silviana
| JAKARTA, March 17
JAKARTA, March 17 Indonesia's parliament passed
a law on Thursday aimed at managing financial crises that may
force its biggest banks to top up their capital to provide a
buffer against problems.
The law establishes rigid, step-by-step protocols to handle
a financial crisis, directing the central bank to help with bank
liquidity problems and the deposits insurer to deal with bank
insolvency.
Under the new system, the required capital-adequacy ratio
(CAR) may need to be raised to 20 percent for systemically
important banks, Fauzi Ichsan, chief executive of the Indonesia
Deposit Insurance Corp, told reporters on Thursday. The required
CAR now starts at 8 percent of risk-weighted assets.
Banks in Southeast Asia's largest economy already have an
average CAR of 21.5 percent as of January. But this year they
are expected to face loans going bad at the highest rate since
the global financial crisis.
Nelson Tampubolon, chief banking supervisor at Indonesia's
Financial Services Authority, said the main point of the law is
to force shareholders to take part in any bank rescue.
"Banks should be able to solve their own problems, by
(getting help from) their owner, their strategic partners or
creditors," he said
Tampubolon also said banks will be required to issue
convertible bonds that can be converted into equity in a crisis.
The law sets up a financial stability committee chaired by
Indonesia's finance minister to assess the financial situation
periodically and report to the president. That includes advising
the president to make a decision within 24 hours when a crisis
strikes.
The president may approve or reject proposals given by the
committee. The law does not say whether the president would be
allowed to use state funds to help troubled banks.
The original draft of the law allowed the use of the state
budget to indirectly help failing banks, but that was scrapped
last week to protect state finances from being affected by a
crisis.
Indonesia's biggest banks by assets are Bank Mandiri
, Bank Rakyat Indonesia, which are state
controlled, and Bank Central Asia. Based on their
latest financial statements, they had CARs at the end of 2015 of
18.6 percent, 20.59 percent and 18.7 percent, respectively.
The Financial Services Authority has instructed the
country's biggest banks to set aside more capital this year in
what it calls a "capital surcharge", while Bank Indonesia has
set up a regulation for countercyclical capital buffers
.
(Writing by Gayatri Suroyo, editing by Larry King)