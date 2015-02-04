JAKARTA Feb 4 Indonesia's state enterprises
ministry and financial regulator are talking about potentially
merging the Islamic units of three state-controlled banks, but
two of them said they have no plans for any such merger yet.
Local media previously reported that PT Bank Mandiri Tbk
, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk and PT Bank
Negara Indonesia Tbk (BNI) may merge their Islamic
banking businesses.
"That is just an initial thought that is developing between
the state-owned enterprises minister and the regulator," Nelson
Tampubolon, the executive head of banking supervision at the
Indonesian financial services authority, told Reuters in a text
message on Wednesday.
"It has to be further assessed because it has to involve the
parents of each sharia bank," he said, adding that he cannot
forecast when such a merger may take place.
Authorities in Indonesia want to reshape the country's
Islamic finance industry by encouraging consolidation and
building a new regulatory system, as the sector seeks to catch
up with more mature markets in Malaysia and the Middle East.
Mandiri Corporate Secretary Rohan Hafas said it has no plans
yet to merge its Islamic finance unit with others, while CEO
Budi Gunadi Sadikin separately said that it is currently
focusing on a rights issue.
BNI also has no plans for such a merger, Corporate Secretary
Tribuana Tunggadewi said.
"Fundamentally it is up to the shareholders, but there must
be some certainty on the purpose of this merger," said Imam
Teguh Saptono, a business director at BNI Syariah, the Islamic
unit of BNI.
The consolidation process may even cause a business
slowdown, he added.
Bank Rakyat was not available for comment.
(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)