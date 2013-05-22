JAKARTA May 22 Indonesian MPs said they want a new banking law, under discussion since late last year, to limit foreign ownership to a maximum of 50 to 51 percent and suggested it could make it to the statute books by next year.

MPs have not publicly discussed a percentage figure before.

The comments by two senior parliamentarians come as debate rages over whether Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd can press on with its year-old bid to buy Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk PT, after the central bank gave it approval to take an initial 40 percent stake. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)