JAKARTA, July 21 Indonesian lawmakers are
considering a bill that will force foreign banks to sell down
majority stakes in local lenders, which, if approved, would
drive away the foreign capital needed to further develop the
country's financial services sector.
The proposed restrictions would reduce the appeal of
Indonesian banks for foreign investors as other Southeast Asian
nations such as the Philippines and Thailand loosen foreign
ownership rules in preparation for the region's economic
integration.
The multi-party parliamentary commission overseeing banking
and finance in Southeast Asia's largest economy is considering a
bill that would make foreign banks sell down holdings in
Indonesian banks to a maximum of 40 percent within a decade,
deputy commission chairman Harry Azhar Azis told Reuters.
The central bank has since 2012 limited foreign banks'
holdings in local lenders to a maximum of 40 percent. Foreign
banks that own controlling stakes in Indonesian lenders include
Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd, CIMB Group Holdings
Bhd, and HSBC Holdings PLC.
The proposed bill also calls for investments by foreign
banks to be evaluated according to "reciprocity" or whether
Indonesian banks can have similar market access to these banks'
home countries.
It also calls for foreign banks to be locally incorporated,
which will force them to ring-fence a pool of capital in
Indonesia to protect customers from losses if the lender runs
into trouble overseas.
"We will push this," commission member Maruarar Sirait told
Reuters. "It's good to limit foreign ownership of a bank to 40
percent so we can have at least 60 percent," he added.
The banking bill follows a wave of nationalist policies in
the oil and mining sectors imposed by the outgoing government.
These policies have diminished the economic appeal of the
world's fourth most populous country for foreign investors.
The current parliament, which will remain seated until
October, would have to finalise the draft bill first before it
is proposed to the government, and president. A new president,
and government, will also take office in October.
Both presidential candidates, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and
Prabowo Subianto, have expressed support for nationalist
policies in the banking sector, but Jokowo is seen as being less
extreme.
Arif Budimanta, an economic advisor to Jokowi, told Reuters
local banks still need foreign capital to develop and Jokowi
will push for consolidation in the sector.
Analysts agree. "There is still the need for further
investment and consolidation, which realistically will only come
from foreign investors," said Jake Robson, Singapore-based
partner at law firm Morrison & Foerster LLP.
Indonesia's banking sector is seen as attractive as it
offers strong margins and double-digit annual loans growth.
Alvin Pattisahusiwa, a director at PT Manulife Aset
Manajemen Indonesia, said that despite a slowing economy,
Indonesian bank earnings could grow by about 10 percent compared
with a regional average of 3 percent.
The proposed bill, however, adds to the regulatory
uncertainty for foreign investors in the financial sector.
Failure to secure regulatory approval had forced Malaysia's
RHB Capital Bhd to cancel its plan to buy a stake in
Indonesia's PT Bank Mestika Dharma. Last year, Singapore's DBS
Group Holdings Ltd also dropped a proposed $7.2
billion takeover of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk.
Muliaman Hadad, a top official from Indonesia's financial
services regulator, said earlier this month the regulator will
be more strict on foreign acquisitions of banks and will
prioritize agreements based on market access to other countries.
