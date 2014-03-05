JAKARTA, March 5 Full-year ended December 31, 2013. (trillion rupiah)

Net Profit 14.25 vs 11.72 NOTE: Bank Central Asia is the nation's biggest bank by market value and is controlled by one of Indonesian wealthiest conglomerates, Djarum Group.

To read BCA's full statement on its results, click on (here (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul, Editing by Jacqueline Wong)