JAKARTA, March 14 Indonesia's leading oil and
gas shipper, PT Berlian Laju Tanker, reached a deal
with creditors on Thursday to restructure its $1.9 billion debt,
averting what could have been one of the country's biggest
bankruptcies in years.
Once the world's third-largest chemical shipper, the firm
secured support for its restructuring plan just four days before
a court-mandated deadline.
"A deal has been reached with 100 percent of secured
creditors voting for it. The next step is for (Berlian Laju) to
implement its plan," William Shia, head of Asian investments at
Berlian Laju creditor Gramercy, told Reuters shortly after the
vote.
