March 27 Indonesia-based oil and gas shipping
company, PT Berlian Laju Tanker, filed for Chapter 15
creditor protection in a U.S. bankruptcy court on Tuesday, days
after it reached a deal with creditors to restructure its $1.9
billion debt.
Under U.S. bankruptcy laws, Chapter 15 grants a foreign
company protection from creditors looking to seize its assets in
the country. The company's vessels are mortgaged to a consortium
of banks as security under a $685 million loan agreement.
The group, once the world's third-largest chemical shipping
company, secured support for its restructuring plan early this
month, averting what could have been one of Indonesia's biggest
bankruptcies in years.
Berlian Laju, which translates into English as Fast Diamond,
defaulted on several debt instruments last year after being
squeezed between weak freight rates and higher fuel costs in a
shipping market struggling through a global downturn.
General Maritime, which ships crude oil and
refined petroleum products, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection last November as did Overseas Shipholding Group Inc
.
The case is In re: PT Berlian Laju Tanker TBK, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No:13-10901.