JAKARTA Dec 16 Indonesia will next year
order foreign providers of electronic transactions such as
Research In Motion to build local data centres and may
ultimately stop them operating if they fail to comply, a senior
government official said on Friday.
The aim of the communication ministry's planned regulation
is to fight financial crime, particularly money laundering, and
to reduce costs for consumers, communication ministry spokesman
Gatot Dewa Broto said.
There are at least five million BlackBerry users in the
world's fourth-largest country by population and they contribute
about 5 percent of RIM'S total world market, according to a
report by independent brokerage and investment group CLSA.
RIM sees significant potential in Indonesia given the
existence of a growing middle class that is hungry for new
technology.
The company said last week it worked closely with government
bodies in Indonesia and added it has "not been advised of any
specific requirements extending beyond what it has already
satisfied in writing" with the communications ministry.
The government regulation was first mooted in 2008 and would
apply to every provider of electronic transactions including
cell network operators, banks and ticket sales by international
airlines, Broto said.
"It's better for RIM to obey because Indonesia's government
is not asking for much. The whole debate is so unnecessary,"
said Broto.
Communication ministry officials met RIM representatives
last week. The government says RIM promised in January it would
build a data centre in north Jakarta but the company, which is
listed in Canada, said last week it had built a router in
Singapore.
Prior to that, BlackBerry users were routed through Canada,
which Broto said was costly for consumers.
"There is no specific word about RIM in the regulation," he
told Reuters by telephone. "Indonesia's government will never
request anything without basing it on regulations or promises
given by firms," adding that the government wants to maintain a
good investment climate.
The order could operate in a similar way to another
communications ministry regulation, under which a company would
be given three warnings to comply before its operation is
stopped, Broto said.
The data centre request is the second regulatory problem RIM
has faced with the communication ministry, which is headed by a
representative of the Islamist Prosperous Justice Party, a
member of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's coalition.
In 2009, the government blocked the company from importing
new BlackBerries for three months because it failed to comply
with a new regulation to set up new repair centres in the
country. He said RIM complied with its request.
(Editing by Matthew Bigg)