JAKARTA Jan 16 Indonesia shut down at least 11
radical websites and several social media accounts on Saturday
after a deadly gun and bomb attack claimed by Islamic State
rocked the capital earlier in the week.
Authorities said several accounts had been found on social
networking website Facebook expressing support for
Thursday's attack in Jakarta's commercial district, which killed
seven people including five militants, and injured around 30
others.
The brazenness of the assault, which lasted several hours,
suggested a new brand of militancy in a country where low-level
strikes on police are common.
"We are monitoring many websites and public complaints about
this," said Ismail Cawidu, a public relations official at the
communications ministry.
The government had also sent letters to social media
companies such as Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
requesting that radical material be immediately blocked or taken
down, Cawidu said.
The alleged mastermind behind this week's attack, an
Indonesian citizen fighting with IS in Syria, is believed to
have used social media extensively to share his beliefs about
Islamic State and communicate with contacts in Indonesia using
blog posts and mobile messaging apps.
Police said late on Friday that two of the attackers had
been identified as raids continued across the country to track
down any other militants in the networks they belonged to.
Authorities believe there are up to 1,000 IS sympathisers in
Indonesia.
