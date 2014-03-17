UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, March 17 Indonesian cinema operator PT Graha Layar Prima plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in April, aiming to raise up to 462 billion rupiah ($40.69 million) by selling 140 million shares or a 46.11 percent stake.
Graha Layar, which owns the Blitzmegaplex cinema chain, set a price range of 2,800-3,300 rupiah per share. The firm has appointed Indo Premier Securities as underwriter.
The company also entered a debt-to-equity conversion deal with South Korea's CJ CGV Co Ltd for as much as 200 million shares.
Upon completion of IPO, publicly-owned shares will be as much as 26.41 percent of the enlarged capital.
Graha Layar will use the proceeds to build seven cinemas through 2015. Blitzmegaplex, which is backed by Singapore-based private equity firm Quvat Management, is the second-biggest cinema chain in Indonesia behind 21 Cineplex.
($1 = 11,355 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources