* C.bank to offer longer tenure instruments
* Aim is reduce funds available for forex speculation
(Adds details, comments)
By Gayatri Suroyo and Hidayat Setiaji
JAKARTA, Aug 20 Indonesia's central bank has
changed the auction mechanism of several monetary instruments
and offered longer tenures as part of measures to support the
shaky rupiah.
Effective Wednesday, Bank Indonesia changed its auction
mechanism for reverse repurchase (reverse repo) of government
bonds and issuance of BI certificates to offer a fixed rate
instead of a variable rate, Doddy Zulverdi, executive director
of monetary management, said on Thursday.
BI also offered several longer tenure instruments like
3-month reverse repo for banks, Zulverdi said, and will issue
more of its 9-month and 12-month certificates, which are
available for investors as well as banks.
The change is aimed at absorbing banks' excess short-term
liquidity to prevent its use to speculate against the rupiah
.
"Banks' liquidity condition is ample right now. We have to
manage this to avoid spill-over to the foreign exchange market,
which could make the rupiah depreciate even more," said
Zulverdi.
As of Aug. 19, he said, 42 percent of the 225 trillion
rupiah ($16.22 billion) of banks' money at BI was in overnight
instruments. BI wants to lower the ratio so such instruments no
longer dominate banks' interests.
Juda Agung, executive director of monetary and economic
policy, hopes the new pricing scheme for BI certificates will
attract foreign investors, bringing needed inflows to finance
Indonesia's current account deficit.
On Tuesday, BI kept its benchmark policy rate at 7.50
percent saying its policy focus remains the rupiah's stability.
The rupiah has dropped 10 percent against the dollar this
year to 17-year lows and is Southeast Asia's worst performing
currency after Malaysia's ringgit.
Banks welcomed BI's move as creating choices.
"To maximise return, there is a lot of shift to the short
term now," said Brankoe Windoe, head of treasury at Bank Central
Asia. "This is giving banks some alternative, which is good for
our liquidity management."
BI has also changed foreign exchange term-deposit auction
mechanism to a fixed rate and added a 3-month tenure to attract
back Indonesian money offshore.
Trying to manage dollar demand, the central bank has lowered
the frequency of its foreign exchange swaps to once a week
instead of twice.
It will also soon issue a regulation banning
over-the-counter purchase of more than $25,000 without
underlying documents, smaller than the previous $100,000
threshold.
"For stability, we will not give up. Our focus is to make
the exchange rate less vulnerable and to not add to expectations
of further depreciation," BI's Agung said.
($1 = 13,870 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)