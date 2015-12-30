JAKARTA Dec 30 Indonesa will start trading bond
futures as early as the first quarter of 2016 and introduce new
rules for foreign venture capitals, officials at the Financial
Services Authority (OJK) said on Wednesday.
The Indonesia Stock Exchange will launch trading in futures
contracts for sovereign rupiah-denominated bonds first as it
seek to expand the derivatives market for corporate bonds and
deepen the country's financial markets, OJK's deputy chief of
capital market supervisor Noor Rachman told Reuters.
"Indonesian government bond futures will serve for hedging
purposes," he said.
OJK Chairman Muliaman D. Hadad told a news briefing earlier
on Wednesday that the trading platform is expected to be ready
by the first quarter next year.
The government of Southeast Asia's largest economy plans to
raise 264.6 trillion rupiah ($19.18 billion) in net bond
issuance next year, according to the 2016 state budget,
excluding refinancing matured bonds and cash-management treasury
bills.
Outstanding tradable government bonds totaled 1,460.43
trillion rupiah ($105.87 billion) as of Dec. 29, more than 38
percent of which were owned by foreign investors.
OJK also said it wants to tighten rules for foreign venture
capital firms investing in Indonesia after many put their cash
into Indonesian start-ups.
"There are rules for local companies, so the foreign ones
must also follow the rules. We will ask foreign venture capital
firms to apply for business licenses in Indonesia and if they
can, to have local partners and joint ventures," said Firdaus
Djaelani, OJK's non-bank financial institution chief supervisor.
($1 = 13,795.0000 rupiah)
