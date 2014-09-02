BRIEF-Arowana International increase FY18 EBITDA guidance
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Indonesia, rated Baa3, BB+ and BBB-, has revised levels on a benchmark-sized 10-year US dollar sukuk to final guidance of 4.40% (+/-5bp), according to a lead manager.
Marketing on the Islamic bond began in the area of 4.625%.
CIMB, Emirates NBD Capital, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. The 144A/Reg S sukuk is due to price later today.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: