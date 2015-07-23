BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, CFO Scott Berry said to resign, effective May 10
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, Scott Berry, CFO notified company of his decision to resign, effective on May 10, 2017
LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has started marketing a 10-year euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond at 260bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
The orderbook on the deal is open and the trade is expected to be today's business.
Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are running the 144A/Reg S deal.
Indonesia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)
* American Tower Corp - Notes will have an interest rate of 1.375% per annum