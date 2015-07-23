BRIEF-Credit Suisse AG announces its intent to suspend further issuances of its Csls Etns
LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has launched a 1.25bn 10-year bond at 250bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
This is in line with revised price guidance and compares to initial price thoughts of plus 260bp area, released earlier on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered are running the 144A/Reg S deal, which is Thursday's business.
Indonesia is rated Baa3 by Moody's, BB+ by Standard & Poor's and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)
March 30 The burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday its shareholders agreed to withdraw a proposal to split the chief executive and chairman roles.