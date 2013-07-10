LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia, rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-, has launched a USD1bn Global bond at a yield of 5.45%, one of the lead managers said.

Final terms on the bond, which has a tenor of 10 years and three months, came in line with initial guidance of 5.45% area.

Barclays, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are the leads on the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to price later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)