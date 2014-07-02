LONDON, July 2 (IFR) - Indonesia has launched a 1bn seven-year bond at 195bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager.

That is at the tight end of the final guidance range of 195-200bp over mid-swaps. Marketing began at 225bp over swaps earlier on Wednesday.

Indonesia is rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-.

The deal, which is scheduled to price later today, is being managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Julian Baker)