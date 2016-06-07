LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia has revised pricing on its dual-tranche offering of seven- and 12-year euro bonds, according to a lead.

The sovereign has set guidance of 265bp area over mid-swaps on the seven-year note and plus 330bp area on the longer tranche. Both bonds have price ranges of plus or minus 5bp.

Guidance compares with initial marketing levels of 280bp area and 345bp area over mid-swaps respectively.

Total demand for the offering is over 6bn.

The notes are expected to be rated Baa3/BB+/BBB-.

Barclays, Deutsche, JP Morgan and Societe Generale are joint bookrunners.

This is Indonesia's first euro-denominated bond offering of the year, after it raised US$2.5bn from a sukuk deal in March.

