* Potential sukuk surprises investors
* Sovereign looking at high yields for new bonds
* Dollar inflow may stem currency depreciation
By Christopher Langner and Neha D'Silva
SINGAPORE, Aug 21 (IFR) - The Republic of Indonesia's
announcement that it is meeting investors from Friday ahead of a
new potential dollar transaction less than two months after its
most recent deal shows the difficult straits the country finds
itself in.
While the new issue will be a sukuk as opposed to the
conventional offering it made in July, the market was still
taken by surprise, with bankers away from the transaction
questioning the timing, given the country's economic troubles.
With a growing current account deficit reported last week at
3.2% of GDP, the rupiah down about 10% this year, testing
multi-year lows, and yields on the sovereign's 10-year bonds at
almost 6%, their highest since 2009, the prospect of Indonesia
issuing a dollar deal seems counterintuitive. There is a chance
the sovereign may simply engage investors and wait for
conditions to improve before executing the trade.
Yet, perversely, Indonesia might be better off issuing the
bond sooner rather than later to stall the depreciation of the
rupiah.
"The currency is flirting with Rp11,000/USD, so they have to
do something," said one portfolio manager for a macro fund,
which invests in currencies, equities and bonds.
FX RESERVES BOOST
Any issuance would mean the immediate injection of hard
currency into Indonesia's coffers. That alone could potentially
reverse some of the bearish bets on the rupiah.
Indeed, Indonesia raised questions if it was using expensive
debt to stem a run on the currency with its July trade. Then,
the rupiah was already suffering as investors withdrew money
from the country in the wake of higher Treasury rates that
resulted from the first clear hints by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
that he could start to cut the central bank's asset purchase
programme.
The sovereign issued a USD1bn 10-year bond that paid a
coupon of 5.375% and priced at 99.391 for a yield of 5.45%.
That deal showed how quickly Indonesia's fortunes had turned
in the capital markets, as it came 200bp wider than the 3.375%
coupon it had paid on a USD1.5bn 10-year bond in April, which
was its lowest print of all time on a conventional bond at that
tenor.
Indonesia also offered a premium of 50bp over the
outstanding paper on its July transaction to tempt buyers. For a
borrower that had become renowned for squeezing the yield and
spread as tight as possible, that was some concession.
But it needed the funds. The sovereign was already using its
hard currency reserves aggressively to stem the rupiah's
depreciation. So bringing in more dollars, even if through the
issuance of more debt, may have been a good thing.
The money may also have been the country's way of
replenishing its reserves, depleted by mass withdrawals by
foreign investors.
Last week, Indonesia reported the level of hard currency it
held in its reserves dropped to USD92.67bn by the end of July
from USD98.1bn the month before, the lowest since October 2010.
Had that USD1bn raised with the bond been absent, the
USD91bn-odd that would have been reported would have been
dangerously close to the psychologically important USD90bn mark.
Hence, investors have been speculating that Indonesia may be
pushing its dollar sukuk bond to refill its coffers again.
"You manage your reserves around the reporting period by
issuing dollar bonds," said the Singapore portfolio manager. "If
you want to address a currency problem, I don't think issuing
dollar debt is the way to do it."
HIGH YIELD
If the sovereign chooses to issue another 10-year sukuk as
it did last November, and it pays a 50bp premium as it did on
its last dollar deal in July, Indonesia will be looking at a
yield of some 7.1% on its new Islamic debt, given that the 2022s
are trading at 6.6%. That deal originally priced at 3.3%.
"The positive thing about them doing a deal now is that it
will send a soothing message to investors saying 'we have access
to the capital markets'," said the portfolio manager.
"But it is a short-term fix that does not address the
long-term issues and it will move all the spreads on Indonesian
credits wider."
(Reporting By Christopher Langner and Neha D'Silval; editing by
Sudip Roy)