JAKARTA, July 11 Indonesia's Borneo Lumbung Energy & Metal Tbk said it has agreed to buy a 23.8 percent stake in London-listed Bumi PLC for $223 million from the Bakrie Group.

The acquisition will increase Borneo's holding in Bumi to 47.6 percent, Borneo said in a statement to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Thursday.

"(Borneo) hopes to see, and will endeavor to restore, stability in Bumi PLC so as to allow its management to refocus on activities that create value for all stakeholders," the integrated hard coking coal miner said in the statement.