UPDATE 5-White House denies Trump order on biofuels program pending, markets roiled
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
JAKARTA, July 11 Indonesia's Borneo Lumbung Energy & Metal Tbk said it has agreed to buy a 23.8 percent stake in London-listed Bumi PLC for $223 million from the Bakrie Group.
The acquisition will increase Borneo's holding in Bumi to 47.6 percent, Borneo said in a statement to the Indonesia Stock Exchange on Thursday.
"(Borneo) hopes to see, and will endeavor to restore, stability in Bumi PLC so as to allow its management to refocus on activities that create value for all stakeholders," the integrated hard coking coal miner said in the statement.
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source
WELLINGTON, March 1 Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said.