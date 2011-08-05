JAKARTA Aug 5 Energy major BP has discovered enough reserves to give the go-ahead for a third liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at its Tangguh gas field, Indonesia's oil and gas watchdog BPMigas said on Friday.

"The result of reserve certification shows that BP can build a third LNG train with a capacity of 3.8 million tonnes per annum," said R. Priyono, chairman of BPMigas said.

BP has a 37.16 percent stake in the Tangguh project in Papua in the east of the sprawling archipelago, which has capacity to produce 7.6 million tonnes per year (tpy) through two trains. (Reporting by Alfian; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)