(Adds BP, analyst comments)

JAKARTA Aug 5 Energy major BP Plc has discovered enough reserves to enable it to build a third liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at its Tangguh gas field, Indonesia's oil and gas watchdog BPMigas said on Friday.

When asked about this, BP spokesman David Nicholas said no decision has yet been made to proceed with a third train, adding that the company is still working on a development plan.

"The result of reserve certification shows that BP can build a third LNG train with a capacity of 3.8 million tonnes per annum," said R. Priyono, chairman of BPMigas said.

He said BP found additional gas reserves at Tangguh field, in Indonesia's easternmost Papua province, with production rate at around 700 MMSCFD (million standard cubic feet).

BPMigas expected to approve the plan of development for the project within six months, he added.

BP has a 37.16 percent stake in the Tangguh project, which has capacity to produce 7.6 million tonnes per year (tpy) through two trains.

"I don't think it's too big of a surprise that reserves are there for the third train, the question is to what extent will this be used for the domestic market versus exports. That's the key issue here for BP," Neil Beveridge, an analyst with Bernstein Research said.

"My sense is that there might be some domestic requirement, that's going to be the issue around marketing that third train... the demand is there, it's low cost supply, but the key question is really just getting approvals for export."

Priyono said the gas would be allocated to both the domestic and export markets in the form of LNG, but the proportion would be decided later.

"For the domestic market, I have reminded BP to be prepared for the proposed petrochemical industry in Papua. But, for the rest of the gas, we still want it to be LNG to maintain our market in Asia Pacific," Priyono added.

Indonesia was the second-largest LNG exporter after Qatar last year but has fallen to third place this year due to declining output from ageing fields and rising demand from power plants, forcing it to seek imports to meet demand in some areas.

Last month the government said it will allow private firms to import natural gas for the first time. (Reporting by Alfian; Additional reporting by Rebekah Kebede in PERTH and Tom Bergin in LONDON; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)