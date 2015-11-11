JAKARTA Nov 11 The Indonesian stock exchange
(IDX) on Wednesday suspended three brokerages including PT
Danareksa Sekuritas, part of a state investment firm, for
internal oversight failures related to alleged manipulation of
PT Sekawan Intipratama shares.
Danareksa, PT Millenium Danatama Sekuritas and PT Reliance
Securities Tbk were suspended for failing to "carry
out adequate internal control procedures in operational
activities", it said in a statement.
IDX president director Tito Sulistio said the suspension
related to suspected manipulation of mining firm Sekawan's
shares. Sekawan shares have been suspended since Nov. 9, after
losing 65 percent of their value in three weeks.
"We want to be consistent in our commitment to market
management. We would not suspend them if it was not absolutely
necessary," Sulistio told Reuters.
The exchange was reviewing several other brokerages related
to the same case, he said.
Danareksa Sekuritas is a part of state-owned financial firm
PT Danareksa, and is one of the biggest brokerages in Indonesia.
Executives from the brokerages were not available to
comment.
(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Stephen Coates)